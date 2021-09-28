The GIANT Company promises deliveries as fast as 30 minutes under new Instacart partnership

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company together with the popular delivery service Instacart, are launching a new “Instant Delivery” option for shoppers which promises deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes.

GIANT says the new services, dubbed ‘GIANT Instant Delivery’ and ‘MARTIN’S Instant Delivery’ offer nearly 20,000 items with a focus on convenience items, such as prepared foods, snacks and beverages, as well as other last-minute home items such as paper goods, cleaners and baby products.

“While no two families’ grocery experiences are alike, the one thing so many of our families have in common is that their lives are busier than ever,” Matt Simon, vice president, brand experience, The GIANT Company said. “Together with Instacart, we’re simplifying the shopping experience.”

Customers can place their orders online at instacart.com/giant-instant-delivery and instacart.com/martins-instant-delivery. GIANT Instant deliveries are available between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m., seven days a week and require a $10 order minimum. A $2.99 delivery fee is also added to the order total.

“It’s clear that customers are looking for both speed and quality, and they know that they can rely on GIANT to provide both,” David Healy, Retail Partnerships at Instacart said.