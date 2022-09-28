PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and there’s only really one way to celebrate. With coffee!
Now that you have an excuse to buy yourself a fancy latte, why not help support smaller businesses and buy one from one of your local coffee shops?
Here is a list of some of the top local coffee shops in the Midstate according to Yelp.
Some coffee shops may have more than one location, all locations will be listed under the name of the shop. These are just a select few of the great coffee shops in the Midstate!
Dauphin County Area Coffee Shops
Denim Coffee
Located at 401 Walnut Street in Harrisburg, Denim Coffee has a “cozy atmosphere with a welcoming staff,” according to Heidi M. on Yelp. There are also locations at 1 S Hanover Street in Carlisle and 15 N Main Street in Chambersburg.
Little Amps Coffee Roasters
With two locations, one at 133 State Street and 1836 Green Street in Harrisburg, Little Amps Coffee Roasters, is a “Very cute shop with a great mission,” according to Angela D. on Yelp.
The Tiger Eye
Located at 3418 Derry Street in Harrisburg, The Tiger Eye is a “Nice spot for coffee, ice cream, or to browse and buy art,” according to Julia C. on Yelp.
St Thomas Roasters
Located at 5951 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, St Thomas Roasters is “The best coffee shop around our area. It is the cutest shop in the heart of Linglestown and the owner and workers are super personable and friendly,” according to Allison C. on Yelp.
Good Brotha’s Book Cafe
Located at 1419 N 3rd Street in Harrisburg, Good Brotha’s Book Cafe is a great place to drink coffee and read a book. “The staff were so friendly and helpful, and made the best Chai latte I’ve had in Harrisburg by far. The atmosphere and aesthetic were on point and engaging. 10/10 would recommend to a friend,” says Yelp user Autumn S.
Elementary Coffee Co.
Elementary Coffee Co. has two locations, one at 256 North Street and 1233 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg. “What I love about Elementary Coffee, aside from their incredible coffee, is they embrace the role they play in their community,” says Yelp user Joel H.
Cumberland County Area Coffee Shops
Capital Joe
With two locations at 36 W Main Street in Mechanicsburg and 416 Forster Street in Harrisburg, Capital Joe is a “Great neighborhood coffee shop serving locally roasted coffee with a fun menu of seasonal lattes,” according to Alexander P. on Yelp.
One Good Woman
Located at 1845 Market Street in Camp Hill, One Good Woman has coffee, teas, and products to shop for. “I love this place! The inside is so cute and they have a large variety of teas and coffee. I definitely recommend stopping in,” said Sydney K on Yelp.
Cornerstone Coffeehouse
Cornerstone Coffeehouse is located at 2133 Market Street in Camp Hill. Yelp user Chad B. wrote a haiku on Yelp to describe the shop.
“my go to coffee shop
nicole and her team are fab
the best cortado” – Chad B.
Helena’s Chocolate Café and Creperie
Located at 36 W High Street in Carlisle, Helena’s Chocolate Café and Creperie is a “A very nice casual spot for a quick drink or snack or even breakfast,” according to Miguel D. on Yelp.
The Sunrise Café Sandwich Shop
The Sunrise Café Sandwich Shop is located at 231 N Hanover Street in Carlisle. According to Yelp user Kaitlin D., “The atmosphere is super welcoming, and the food and coffee was amazingggg!”
York County Coffee Shops
The Green Bean Roasting Company
The Green Bean Roasting Company is located at 100 S Beaver St in York. “Their coffee is amazing. They know how to treat their customers with politeness and I enjoy coming here to be able to focus on my work and be in a calm environment. Plus their green aesthetic is super pretty,” said Isabel G. on Yelp.
Prince Street Cafe
This Prince Street Cafe is located at 2 W Market St in York. “Love this little place…great small coffee shop ambience on the square in York Pa. Have had several great frozen lattes!! Want to make it back to have one of their delicious sounding salads,” said Lori G. on Yelp.
Belmont Bean Co.
Located at 18 S Belmont Street in York, “Their coffee tastes amazing, they have incredible flavor selections and lattes, and the décor is very nice inside. Baristas are super nice and know what they’re doing!! 10/10,” said Ryan D. on Yelp.
The Village Coffee and Cream
Located at 44 S Main Street, “This place has a really fun atmosphere and some delicious ice cream,” said Evelyn A. on Yelp.
Lebanon County Coffee Shops
Sydney Roasting
Sydney Roasting is located at 720 Quentin Road in Lebanon. This coffee shop has “Good prices, yummy food, and quick service. I do recommend,” said Yelp user Nurta K.
Ancestor Coffee House and Creperie
Located at 119 Springwood Drive in Lebanon, this coffee shop is perfect if you’re also a crepe lover. “Amazing! Everyone is so nice and the food is always so good,” said Faith M. on Yelp.
Lancaster County Coffee Shops
Square One Coffee Shop
Located at 145 N Duke Street, this coffee shop is a favorite to the locals. “Such a cute local place for coffee and some delicious quick bites,” said Eileen S. on Yelp.
New Holland Coffee
New Holland Coffee has two locations, one located at 29 East King Street in Lancaster and one at 823 W Main Street in New Holland. Yelp user Archie M. stated, “The atmosphere is warm and inviting, the house blend coffee is warm and smooth. However, the star for me, is the blueberry scone. Rich, dense, yet still moist and tasty.”
Passenger Coffee
Located at 7W King Street in Lancaster, customers seem to have very positive experiences. “Can’t even begin to express how positive my experience at Passenger was! I tried four different drinks as well as the homemade poptart, and each was incredible,” says Lorraine P. on Yelp.
Perry County Coffee Shops
Buffalo Brew
Located at 24 N 2nd Street in Newport “This place is the coziest spot if you want to feel like you’re just hanging out with coffee on your own couch,” said Yelp user Amber F.
Espresso Yourself
Located at 8 S 2nd Street in Newport this coffee shop is an “Awesome place to enjoy time with friends and family. It is a unique experience with natural locally produced ingredients.. Highly recommended,” said Larry B. on Yelp.
Adams County
The Ragged Edge Coffee House
Located at 110 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg this coffee shop is “A hidden Gettysburg Gem!
A great find! Great coffee…great Food, homemade fresh green juice and a fresh salad,” said Yelp user Kyle C.
If you’d like to add your favorite coffee shop in the Midstate to the list, feel free to email kfuller@abc27.com.