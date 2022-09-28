Dauphin County Area Coffee Shops

Denim Coffee

Located at 401 Walnut Street in Harrisburg, Denim Coffee has a “cozy atmosphere with a welcoming staff,” according to Heidi M. on Yelp. There are also locations at 1 S Hanover Street in Carlisle and 15 N Main Street in Chambersburg.

Little Amps Coffee Roasters

With two locations, one at 133 State Street and 1836 Green Street in Harrisburg, Little Amps Coffee Roasters, is a “Very cute shop with a great mission,” according to Angela D. on Yelp.

The Tiger Eye

Located at 3418 Derry Street in Harrisburg, The Tiger Eye is a “Nice spot for coffee, ice cream, or to browse and buy art,” according to Julia C. on Yelp.

St Thomas Roasters

Located at 5951 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, St Thomas Roasters is “The best coffee shop around our area. It is the cutest shop in the heart of Linglestown and the owner and workers are super personable and friendly,” according to Allison C. on Yelp.

Good Brotha’s Book Cafe

Located at 1419 N 3rd Street in Harrisburg, Good Brotha’s Book Cafe is a great place to drink coffee and read a book. “The staff were so friendly and helpful, and made the best Chai latte I’ve had in Harrisburg by far. The atmosphere and aesthetic were on point and engaging. 10/10 would recommend to a friend,” says Yelp user Autumn S.

Elementary Coffee Co.

Elementary Coffee Co. has two locations, one at 256 North Street and 1233 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg. “What I love about Elementary Coffee, aside from their incredible coffee, is they embrace the role they play in their community,” says Yelp user Joel H.