Three new holiday-inspired Krispy Kreme doughnuts available now

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., (WHTM) — Krispy Kreme elves were hard at work to create three festive holiday-inspired doughnuts.

The ‘Reindeer’ is Krispy Kreme’s classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose, and sugar piece eyes.

The ‘Present’ is a bright green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The ‘Santa belly’ doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkled on it, and decorated in a belt that looks just like one Santa would wear.

The North Pole inspired treats are available now through December 24th.

