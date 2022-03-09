HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With gas prices expected to remain high for a while, there’s a lot you can do to save some money at the pump. That includes grocery store rewards and changing your driving habits.

The bottom line is prices aren’t going down any time soon, and they could continue to go up.

The average gas price in Pennsylvania on Wednesday was $4.39 according to AAA. And now isn’t the time to pay more than you need to.

“Some people will pay extra for premium gas thinking they’re getting more mileage but AAA studies have shown that’s not true,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager for AAA Central Penn.

AARP Consumer Advocate Mary Bach says don’t worry about the brand name.

“If one store or one station has a cheaper price than another, go for that cheaper price,” Bach said.

Many grocery stores, including giant and Weis Markets, offer 10 cents off a gallon for every 100 dollars you spend.

“You can also maximize those grocery perks by buying gift cards and having the gas perks literally add up,” Bach said.

And many gas stations also have loyalty cards where you can get up to three cents off just by swiping. With branded credit cards up to eight cents.

“If you put some of these things together to maximize your savings, it’s really going to help because every little bit helps,” Bach said.

Spiegel says you may want to change some driving habits.

“If you can stick it to that speed limit you’re going to it’s estimated save about 14% of fuel economy by driving the speed limit,” Spiegel said.

Using cruise control can help too. Also, avoid fast acceleration and hard braking.

“If you idle for up to an hour you’re going to use an extra quarter to a half a gallon of gas,” Spiegel said. “So if you’re idling 15 minutes here and 15 minutes there it will add up to a gallon quickly.”

“Keep your tank full, because we’re just gonna continue to see prices escalate,” Bach said.

Another thing to watch out for is skimming devices on gas pumps.

“The scammers will use a skimmer at a gas pump they will then get your credit card number and they will sell those credit card numbers to be used on the internet to charge items,” Bach said.

And if you see offers for cheap gas online that are too good to be true, they probably are a scam.