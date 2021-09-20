Trick or treat or both? Hidden Valley releases ‘treat’ size ranch packets for Halloween

(WHTM) — There’s been an awful lot of debate over the best, worst, and obscure things to find in a trick or treat bag at the end of Halloween.

Pretzels, chips, fruit, even toothbrushes, and floss are all some of the more “out there” items to receive at the door during your Halloween route. Now you can add a certain condiment to that category.

Hidden Valley is releasing a bag with 30 “treat-sized” ranch packets for you to give out and in return be met with the most confused faces children will ever make at you.

To go with your ticky treats, you can dress up as a slice of pizza, or compliment your favorite dressing by getting a costume as a bottle of it. Both costumes and the ranch packets can be found on Hidden Valley’s online store through the link here.