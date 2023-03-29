CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) — Turkey Hill announced the return of one of its most popular and demanded flavors, Graham Slam.

The popular graham-flavored ice cream is mixed with chocolate marshmallow cups and a graham cracker swirl. Graham Slam is currently being shipped to ShopRite, Weis, Giant, Acme, Price Chopper, and select Walmart stores.

Turkey Hill will also be hosting an exclusive giveaway, where fans will be entered to win a VIP prize pack that includes four tubs of Graham Slam ice cream. The ice cream will be shipped directly to the winner in a reusable cooler bag.

“Turkey Hill fans spoke, and we listened. After almost daily requests and seeing a highly positive sentiment tied to bringing back our fan-favorite Graham Slam flavor, we couldn’t be more excited to do just that – everyone loves a good comeback, especially when it involves ice cream” said Brittany Smith, Director of Marketing, Frozen at Turkey Hill. “What better way to celebrate your favorite baseball team’s wins this season than with Graham Slam!”