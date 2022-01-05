Turkey Hill’s new mystery flavor hits store shelves with sweet reward for lucky sleuths

(WHTM) — Turkey Hill is no stranger to coming up with creative ice cream flavors. But, their newest addition to freezer shelves is supposed to have you guessing. The Conestoga creamery announced on Tuesday that a new mystery flavor will be hitting store shelves across the country.

For those who feel they are a superior ice cream connoisseur, a chance at free ice cream for life is in store for whoever can correctly guess the mystery flavor.

“Surprising our fans with a delicious, but mysterious new flavor is what the mystery flavor is all about. We like to have fun at Turkey Hill and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle. Our new mystery flavor is sure to sneak some mystery and intrigue into homes across the nation and we can’t wait for you to try it,” Turkey Hill’s vice president of Marketing, Kriston Ohm said.

To submit your guess for the mystery flavor, all you have to do is scan the QR code on the container or visit the official website here.