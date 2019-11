(WHTM) — The U.S. Postal Service has released its ship-by dates for gifts to arrive by Christmas.

The recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25 for first-class mail and packages is December 20. For priority mail express the deadline is December 23 and for retail ground shipping, it’s December 14.

They say the quicker you need something shipped the more expensive it will be.

For a full list of shipping dates for international mail, military mail, and more visit usps.com.