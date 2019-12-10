Used stuff, next big trend in Christmas gifts?

Used and old gifts are new again according to two surveys conducted this holiday season.

Surveys show consumers are more interested in buying and receiving sustainable gifts and that’s translating to huge sales of secondhand and thrift items.

What was once a no-no appears to be growing into a holiday trend with younger shoppers jumping into the re-sale and thrifting scene.

According to a new report from Accenture, 48% of those surveyed said they were willing to give second-hand apparel as gifts and 56% said they would welcome such gifts for themselves.

A new report by online consignment store “Thread-Up” projects the secondhand market to grow to $51 billion by 2023. This growth is due to more people looking to reduce their carbon footprint in the age of disposable fast fashion.

Accenture found that sustainability was high on consumer’s minds this holiday shopping season with many shoppers planning to choose delivery options with a lower environmental impact.

The Thread-Up report found people are ditching retail and hunting treasures at thrift stores, for reasons such as uniqueness, value, and the fun of the treasure hunt.

“What I love about thrifting is the thrill of it. The challenge in finding something unique that everybody else isn’t going to wear,” Neshanta Davis, thrift store shopper, said to CNN.