(WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and many businesses are running deals and promotions to celebrate the occasion.

No matter if you’re in a relationship or not, everyone is welcome to enjoy some of these specials at various restaurants and stores. Whether it’s getting a box of chocolates, a bouquet of flowers or planning a nice dinner, here are some options to celebrate on February 14:

Where?Promotion/Deal
Duck DonutsBox of Chocolates Assortment and Love Shake, click here for details.
GIANTSale on Valentine’s Day candy and an array of assorted flowers.
Chick-fil-AOffering Heart-Shaped Trays of 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 30-count Nuggets
and 12 Fuge Brownie Halves.
Carrabba’s Italian GrillValentine’s four-course meal for two special available
from Feb. 10-21 starting at $60. See the menu here.
Chili’s$25 meal for two, see menu here.
Dunkin’Bringing back brownie-batter-filled donuts, DD Perks members
will earn 3X the points on Valentine’s Day weekend, view more here.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill25% off e-gift cards from now-Feb. 14, special chocolate-covered strawberries
after making a reservation online.
Olive GardenFamily-style meals, $15 wine bottles, $5 take-homes and more, click here for more.
Midstate BusinessesSpecial Events
Melting Pot HarrisburgNow accepting reservations for 5 Days of Romance event, running Feb. 11-15.
Click here for details.
Victor’s Italian Restaurant, YorkCelebrate from Feb. 11-14 with a special Valentine’s Day menu.
SpringGate Vineyard, HarrisburgHosting a Sweetheart Weekend and Valentine’s Crafty Crawl.
Artifice Ales & Mead, ManheimHosting Valentine’s Day Couples Dinner
Millworks HarrisburgHosting Valentine’s Day Dinner on Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Click here for the menu.

