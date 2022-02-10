(WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and many businesses are running deals and promotions to celebrate the occasion.
No matter if you’re in a relationship or not, everyone is welcome to enjoy some of these specials at various restaurants and stores. Whether it’s getting a box of chocolates, a bouquet of flowers or planning a nice dinner, here are some options to celebrate on February 14:
|Where?
|Promotion/Deal
|Duck Donuts
|Box of Chocolates Assortment and Love Shake, click here for details.
|GIANT
|Sale on Valentine’s Day candy and an array of assorted flowers.
|Chick-fil-A
|Offering Heart-Shaped Trays of 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 30-count Nuggets
and 12 Fuge Brownie Halves.
|Carrabba’s Italian Grill
|Valentine’s four-course meal for two special available
from Feb. 10-21 starting at $60. See the menu here.
|Chili’s
|$25 meal for two, see menu here.
|Dunkin’
|Bringing back brownie-batter-filled donuts, DD Perks members
will earn 3X the points on Valentine’s Day weekend, view more here.
|Romano’s Macaroni Grill
|25% off e-gift cards from now-Feb. 14, special chocolate-covered strawberries
after making a reservation online.
|Olive Garden
|Family-style meals, $15 wine bottles, $5 take-homes and more, click here for more.
|Midstate Businesses
|Special Events
|Melting Pot Harrisburg
|Now accepting reservations for 5 Days of Romance event, running Feb. 11-15.
Click here for details.
|Victor’s Italian Restaurant, York
|Celebrate from Feb. 11-14 with a special Valentine’s Day menu.
|SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg
|Hosting a Sweetheart Weekend and Valentine’s Crafty Crawl.
|Artifice Ales & Mead, Manheim
|Hosting Valentine’s Day Couples Dinner
|Millworks Harrisburg
|Hosting Valentine’s Day Dinner on Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Click here for the menu.
If you don’t see your deal or offer, email news@abc27.com to let us know!