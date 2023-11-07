(WHTM) – Veteran’s Day is November 11 and businesses across the country will be offering free and discounted products to veterans and active duty military members.
Here’s a list of some of the restaurant offerings this Veteran’s Day and Veteran’s Day weekend
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – According to Military.com, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is offering a free 12″ cheese pizza to veterans and active-duty military with ID. The offering is for dine-in only on Nov. 11.
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free dine-in meal on Saturday, Nov. 11 as well as a $5 bounce back card. Click here for more info.
- Benihana: According to Military.com, active duty military and veterans get a free appetizer with any lunch or dinner entrée purchase on November 11.
- Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free meal from their menu of seven special offerings. Click here for more info.
- Bonefish Grill: Service members, veterans, and first responders with valid IDs can receive a free Bang Bang Shpring on Nov. 11 with no purchase required.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 with a valid ID. The offer is valid for dine-in only.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Veterans and active duty military with ID can receive a free dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft beverage.
- Chili’s: Veterans and active duty members can receive one of four select entrée for free on Nov. 11 while dining in. Click here for details.
- Dave & Buster’s: Veterans and active military receive a free entrée and a $10 Power Card for games.
- Denny’s: Veterans and active military receive a free Original Grand Slam for dine-in on Nov. 10 at participating locations from opening to noon.
- Dunkin’: Veterans and active military receive a free donut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active duty military receive a free hot or iced coffee in-store on Nov. 11.
- Golden Corral: Veterans and active duty military on Nov. 13 can receive a free dinner in-house.
- Hooters: Veterans and active duty military receive one free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11 with ID.
- IHOP: Veterans and active duty military can receive free red, white, and blueberry pancakes or a pancake combo on Nov. 11.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans receive 20% off when they dine in on Veteran’s Day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with ID.
- Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active duty military receive a free donut and small coffee in shop or drive-thru only.
- Mission BBQ: Veterans can receive a free sandwich on Nov. 11.
- Outback Steakhouse: Veterans and active duty military receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an entree, as well as a $10 bonus for those who visit on Veteran’s Day for use at a later date.
- Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless teak fries on Nov. 11 while dining in.
- Sheetz: Veterans and active duty military receive a free half turkey sub and a regular fountain drink on Nov. 11. They are also offering a free car wash for the $9 wash option. ID must be provided.
- Starbucks: Veterans, active duty military, and military spouses receive a free 12 oz. hot or cold brewed coffee on Nov. 11.
- Wendy’s: Veterans and active duty military receive a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations during breakfast hours. ID is required.