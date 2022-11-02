Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price. (Getty Images)

(KNWA/KFTA/NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart’s slashing the new membership price on its Walmart+ service for a limited time.

Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price of $98.

Membership will include early access to its Walmart Black Friday deals with extended shopping hours for members, the retailer said.

Other Walmart+ benefits include free shipping, free grocery delivery for orders over $35, member discounts on fuel, and Paramount+ video streaming.

Introduced in 2020, Walmart+ is the retail giant’s signature subscription service. It is often likened to Amazon’s Prime, which offers benefits including free delivery and music/video streaming services, and costs $139 per year, or $14.99 per month.

For more information about Walmart+, visit walmart.com/plus. The $49 introductory offer ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 3.