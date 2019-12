HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A unique item is back by popular demand at Walmart.

The superstore is selling a KFC firelog mixed with the aromas of 11 herbs and spices to permeate through your home.

Last year, the unique holiday log sold out in just a few hours.

At walmart.com the fried chicken-scented log costs $18.99.

Spread some unconventional cheer with a bucket of extra crispy KFC next to your extra crispy fire.