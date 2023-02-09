PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game.

According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb. 12 any time before kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

A total of 503 Wawa locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware will be participating in the celebration.

Wawa mentioned this promotion will be at select locations throughout Pennsylvania.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ and DE,” Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile said. “We talk about having Goose Pride here at

Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!”

Wawa is helping Philadelphia sports fans prepare in other ways, including $5 Shortis & $6 Classics and $1 Wawa Iced Teas and drinks when ordered through the Wawa app (2/10 – 2/12) and 20% off Wawa Catering orders with promo code in effect through Sunday, Feb. 12