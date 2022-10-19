PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa has announced the launch of “SchwarberFest,” which is a limited-time promotion that celebrates the Philadelphia Phillies’ success on the field.

The promotion will feature $5 Shortis and $6 Classics that are available to customers who order and pay in the Wawa App through the post-season.

During Wawa’s annual HoagieFest, Kyle Schwarber worked his way to become one of the best power hitters in baseball. Fans had asked Wawa to bring back HoagieFest to celebrate the team’s success.

To celebrate Schwarber and his team and their effort to bring home a championship to Philadelphia, Wawa is introducing “SchwarberFest.”

Wawa will also be celebrating Philly’s recent success on the field by making a $250,000 contribution to Philabundance to help relieve hunger.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Philly is buzzing right now and we’ve all been talking about Philly baseball at Wawa. When we saw the requests on social media for us to bring back a hoagie promotion to support our favorite leftfielder and his team any way we can, we knew we had to launch ‘SchwarberFest’ to honor Kyle and our hometown team,” said Alex Costabile, chief customer officer at Wawa. “Of course, we’re also thrilled to give back to the community and support hunger relief locally with

a donation to our friends and community partners at Philabundance.”

In order to take advantage of the savings, you must download the Wawa app and register to be a rewards member. You can then set up a payment option and place your mobile order.