Ways to save money on gifts year-round

If you’ve ever had to run out to buy a last-minute gift you may be spending more money than you have to.

In this week’s Show Me the Money we share some ways to save on presents all year.

The couponing site southernsavers.com says creating a gift closet will ease your stress and save you money.

Here’s how it works, think about the occasions in which you typically need gifts then stock up during sales or clearance.

For instance, thank you presents for teachers. If there’s a deal on gift cards, coffee or other small items, think about buying them and setting them aside for the end of the year.

Do the same for birthday parties. When you find a toy on sale and think it could make a great present go ahead and get it. Southern Savers says this is a great time to find deals on toys.

You can also stock up on gifts for graduation, housewarming, baby showers, and presents for your own children. The website says buying now will help you save later.

While some may be against the idea of re-gifting, that can help save money, too. If you get a gift that’s not your taste put a sticky note on it with the name of the person who gave it to you so you won’t forget. And never re-gift in the same circle of friends to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.