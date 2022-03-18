(WHTM) — Have you ever been eating an everything bagel and thought, “I wish I could have this in ice cream form?” Probably not, but now you might be wondering what that would taste like, and could it possibly taste good? Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams can help you answer that question starting March 21.

According to Jeni’s website, “Everything bagel has reentered the chat.” The company’s everything bagel-flavored ice cream will be available for a limited time starting March 21, and Jenni’s knows “you’ll have an opinion.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The website says the flavor consists of a cream cheese ice cream with everything bagel gravel, which includes buttery streusel, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onions, and garlic. A press release from Jenni’s says the flavor “tiptoes that tightrope balance between savory and sweet.”

When Jeni’s sold the flavor before, people had a lot to say about it — and much of it was not bad.

“I don’t understand how onions & bagel crumbs in a sweet cream sauce could possibly taste this delicious, but it’s amazing. Didn’t think I’d like it, about to get a 2nd bowl,” one Twitter user wrote.

Someone else on Twitter said, “the everything bagel ice cream is chaotic GOOD.”

Others were more skeptical, like the Twitter user who posted, “why did they assume you would like everything BAGEL ice cream…..bagels???? BAGELS?”

Jeni’s has more community takes on its everything bagel ice cream on its website, where you can also purchase the ice cream and sign up to receive an email notification when the flavor becomes available. According to the press release from Jenni’s, the ice cream sold out last time in less than nine days, so you may have to act quickly to try this unusual flavor and decide for yourself whether it’s great or gross.