(WHTM) — Wendy’s announced in a press release that it will be introducing a new Frosty flavor this holiday season. The new Peppermint Frosty will join the lineup and replace the Strawberry Frosty, which was a popular summer flavor.

Like many other fast-food restaurants, Wendy’s is rolling out a peppermint-flavored product for the holidays. This new flavor will be sold alongside the traditional Chocolate Frosty.

“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for the Wendy’s Company. “From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors.”

The Peppermint Frosty will be available for purchase starting on Nov. 15 nationwide. You’ll be able to order the Frosty through the app or in person at the restaurant.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Company. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”