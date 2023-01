(WHTM) — Wendy’s announced that on Thursday, the Vanilla Frosty will be replacing the seasonal Peppermint Frosty.

“Vanilla lovers can rejoice because Wendy’s classic Vanilla Frosty is officially back on menus nationwide today,” said Wendy’s in a press release. “So, when the other guys’ ice cream machines are Mcbroken, head on over to your nearest Wendy’s.”

The Vanilla Frosty will join the Chocolate Frosty on the menu Jan. 26 and will be available nationwide.