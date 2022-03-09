(WHTM) – Wendy’s is making a menu change by bringing back a fan favorite sandwich with a big switch for those ready for its return.

The fast-food chain has brought back their Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich after the company says its debut was “well-received” last year.

Fans of the sandwich will notice a change as the company went from using cod to Wild Alaskan Pollock.

John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for Wendy’s, says the new fish “provides a similar flavor experience and comes from the world’s largest certified sustainable fishery.”

Li adds that only about 15% of the Wild Alaskan Pollock population is caught each year, leaving an “abundant population” and traceability in the supply chain.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The sandwich includes a Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet coated in crispy panko breading topped with lettuce, a slice of American cheese, pickles and creamy dill tartar sauce served on a bun.

The sandwich will only be available for a short time this year, but may be available in select locations year-round.

During the Lent season, which runs until April 17, 2022, many Christians avoid eating meat and turn to fish on Fridays.