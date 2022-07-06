WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Western Union is returning millions of dollars to fraud victims through a two phase remission compensation process.

According to the Department of Justice, in 2017 Western Union entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the Department of Justice and agreed to forfeit $586 million. The Department of Justice previously distributed over $366 million to over 148,000 victims.

Because additional forfeited funds remain available in this case, the Department of Justice has reopened the petition process to potential victims who did not previously submit a petition for remission.

Victims of fraud who sent a money transfer through Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017, can file a petition for remission and receive compensation for their fraud losses. Individuals who believe they may be victims may file a petition online or may obtain a petition form online.

The deadline to file a petition for remission is Aug. 31, 2022.

More information regarding the remission process, including eligibility criteria, updates, and frequently asked questions is available at the remission website or by calling 1-855-786-1048.

Pursuant to the DPA, the Department of Justice says Western Union “acknowledged responsibility for its criminal conduct, which included violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and aiding and abetting wire fraud, and agreed to forfeit $586 million, which has been made available to compensate victims of an international consumer fraud scheme.”

Gilardi & Co. LLC is serving as the remission administrator in this matter. Gilardi & Co. LLC and the Department of Justice will not ask for any payment to participate in this remission process.