(WHTM) — Easter is on Sunday, April 9 this year, and some retailers are closing their doors so employees can either celebrate the holiday or just have a day off.
According to the website RetailMeNot, 20 stores will be closed due to the holiday, which includes some of the following stores:
- Aldi
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Hobby Lobby
- H-E-B Grocery
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- The Honey Baked Ham Company
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls’
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot
- Sam’s Club
- Publix
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
However, RetailMeNot also has a list of stores that will be open, either with traditional hours or with reduced hours. For some stores with reduced hours, you are asked to check the nearest location to you, as some hours vary on location
Some stores on that list include:
- 7-Eleven: Normal Hours
- Ace Hardware: Reduced hours
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Regular hours
- Barnes & Noble: Reduced hours
- Big Lots: 9 a.m to 9 p.m.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Reduced hours
- Dollar General: Regular hours
- DSW: Regular hours
- Duane Reade: Regular hours
- Harris Teeter: Regular hours
- Kroger: Regular hours; Modified pharmacy hours
- Petco: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- PetSmart: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Safeway: Regular hours; Modified pharmacy hours
- Starbucks: Hours are limited by location
- The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Home Depot: Reduced hours
- Trader Joe’s: Hours limited by location
- Walgreens: Regular hours
- Walmart: Regular hours
- Wegmans: Regular hours
- Whole Foods: Hours limited by location
The best thing to do, according to RetailMeNot, is to check online or call your specific location as hours can vary.