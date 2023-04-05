(WHTM) — Easter is on Sunday, April 9 this year, and some retailers are closing their doors so employees can either celebrate the holiday or just have a day off.

According to the website RetailMeNot, 20 stores will be closed due to the holiday, which includes some of the following stores:

Aldi

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hobby Lobby

H-E-B Grocery

HomeGoods

JCPenney

The Honey Baked Ham Company

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls’

Michaels

Nordstrom

Office Depot

Sam’s Club

Publix

Target

T.J. Maxx

However, RetailMeNot also has a list of stores that will be open, either with traditional hours or with reduced hours. For some stores with reduced hours, you are asked to check the nearest location to you, as some hours vary on location

Some stores on that list include:

7-Eleven: Normal Hours

Normal Hours Ace Hardware: Reduced hours

Reduced hours Academy Sports + Outdoors : Regular hours

: Regular hours Barnes & Noble: Reduced hours

Reduced hours Big Lots: 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

9 a.m to 9 p.m. BJ’s Wholesale Club : Reduced hours

: Reduced hours Dollar General: Regular hours

Regular hours DSW: Regular hours

Regular hours Duane Reade: Regular hours

Regular hours Harris Teeter: Regular hours

Regular hours Kroger: Regular hours; Modified pharmacy hours

Regular hours; Modified pharmacy hours Petco: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PetSmart: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Safeway: Regular hours; Modified pharmacy hours

Regular hours; Modified pharmacy hours Starbucks: Hours are limited by location

Hours are limited by location The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Home Depot: Reduced hours

Reduced hours Trader Joe’s : Hours limited by location

: Hours limited by location Walgreens: Regular hours

Regular hours Walmart: Regular hours

Regular hours Wegmans: Regular hours

Regular hours Whole Foods: Hours limited by location

The best thing to do, according to RetailMeNot, is to check online or call your specific location as hours can vary.