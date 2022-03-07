LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices increased about 40 cents this weekend to more than $4 a gallon. The sudden price spike is related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But how can prices rise that fast?

It’s all about uncertainty in the publicly traded oil market. At least one gas station Monday in Lemoyne, Cumberland County had regular unleaded gas for $4.45 a gallon.

Drivers are spending more money at the pump and it’s getting increasingly frustrating.

“I’m livid. I’ve got $52 for this small little economy car,” driver Cheryl Ross said.

Since oil is a global product, traders are concerned about the war in Ukraine and especially the potential that Russian oil could be cut off.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“I don’t personally back that we are getting our oil from Russia, especially with what’s going on with Ukraine right now,” Ross said.

It’s something many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for.

But keep in mind Russia supplies 40% of Europe’s oil and gas needs.

“Theoretically if Russian crude or Russian oil is not going to be a part of that mix within the overall world scene if you will, as it relates to energy, there’s speculation on how that may or may not impact prices,” said Ted Harris, executive vice president of the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association.

In Pennsylvania, the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.23 on Monday according to AAA. That’s up six cents from Sunday and 48 cents from a week ago.

“There’s not actually as much within the states right now a supply issue, as it is the perception of, of the of the conflict and again, how that’s impacting pricing,” Harris said.

Some wonder if this is price gouging.

abc27 asked the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office about it and received this statement: “Our office’s powers when investigating price gouging are tied to an emergency declaration by the Governor — an ability hindered by the passage of the constitutional amendment. We continue to fight for consumers and will use the tools at our disposal to do so if people believe they are being gouged at the gas pump.”

Harris says it’s simple economics with a volatile market.

“You’re you’re seeing you know, gas stations essentially having to react to that, you know, in the sense of, they can’t sell a product less than what they purchased before,” Harris said.

Harris doesn’t think much can be done from a state or federal perspective in the short term, but drivers are still optimistic.

“I just hope it goes down sooner rather than later,” Ross said.

Harris says he doesn’t see an end in sight to the high prices but an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine would create more certainty in the market and likely lead to lower prices.