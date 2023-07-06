(WHTM) — The Yamaha Golf Car Company is recalling 11,000 of their 2023 golf cars due to accelerator issues that could result in injury or risk of death.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall was announced because “the accelerator spring can become dislodged, allowing the accelerator pedal not to return to the resting position, posing crash and injury or death hazards.”

It should be noted that currently, no incidents or injuries have been reported.

The golf car units were sold at Yamaha Golf Car dealerships and distributors nationwide from August 2022 through March 2023 for $6,200 – $9,700. According to CPSC, the 2023 Yamaha Golf Car, Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) and Umax were sold in various colors including white, blue, green and orange.

To find out if your Yamaha Golf Cart is among those being recalled, you can check for the model name on the left and right side of the vehicle – the serial number is located on the frame under the driver’s seat.

Moving forward, consumers are encouraged to immediately stop using the 2023 Yamaha Golf Car, PTV and Umax and contact Yamaha for a free inspection and repair. According to CPSC, consumers can call Yamaha at 866-747-4027 or click here to reach out online.

According to CPSC, the recall number is 23-772. Of the 11,000 total units sold, about 2,200 of them were sold in Canada.