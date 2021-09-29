YouTube is blocking thousands of anti-vaccine videos

(WHTM) — YouTube, the popular video-sharing site, is removing anti-vaccine content it claims is “harmful” to the community. The company says videos alleging vaccines are dangerous could be removed as soon as Wednesday.

YouTube’s new rules target posts including misinformation about vaccines already approved by the World Health Organization and local health authorities. Videos claiming vaccines are dangerous, cause chronic health effects, or allege vaccines can track those who receive them, will be removed

The platform already began its crackdown late last year on false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine. In a press release, the media giant touted their work alongside experts to flag and remove over 130,000 videos violating their COVID-19 vaccine policies since last year.

“Throughout this work, we learned important lessons about how to design and enforce nuanced medical misinformation policies at scale. Working closely with health authorities, we looked to balance our commitment to an open platform with the need to remove egregious harmful content.”

YouTube says there are some exceptions, namely content about vaccine policies, new vaccine trials and historical vaccine successes or failures noting the importance of public discussion and debate to the scientific process.

The announcement comes as Public officials have struggled to push back against the steady stream of hesitant Americans and the widespread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

