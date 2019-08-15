Convenience store robberies in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department responded to two armed robberies of convenience stores Thursday.

Officials say the first robbery was at 1:30 a.m. at 260 N. Sherman St. when a male suspect entered the store, took an amount of money and fired one shot into the floor. Police said no one was injured.

The second robbery was at approximately 2:30 a.m. at 1242 E. Market St. where police say a male subject entered the store and fired a round into the ceiling. He then took an amount of money and appeared to flee on foot. Police said no one was injured during this incident either.

York City Police believe that the suspect is the same in both of these robberies.

It is unknown if these robberies are related to the previous robberies in York City, Spring Garden Township, or the two robberies in West Manchester township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219