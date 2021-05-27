Cool Car: Volkswagen Arteon Sedan SEL R-line

(WHTM) — What a shame Volkswagen does not sell more Arteon Sedans because it is really an impressive and practical car.

With optional four-motion all-wheel drive, base cars are front-drive. Not only does it have sleek and creative styling, the hatchback design means it has lots of cargo space to rival even some Crossovers.

Now in its third year, the interior is upgraded with more air vents and a new touch screen design. The virtual dash can be configured in several ways and climate controls are also now touch-controlled. Plus, the carplay is wireless.

Wireless cellphone charging is hard to access in the front of the shift, but the seats are excellent.

The wheelbase is just shy of 112 inches so a row two passengers have all kinds of room to stretch out.

Making it all go is a two-liter turbocharged four with 268 horsepower, which is plenty enough for good acceleration. Despite a long wheelbase, the Arteon is fun to drive and you’ll look forward to those roads with lots of curves ahead.

So for the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line four-motion, I say thumbs up to excellent styling, excellent cargo space and comfortable interior. However, I say thumbs down to clumsy wireless phone charging.

Dennis averaged about 24 miles per gallon in the VW. The as-reviewed sticker price was just under $45,000.