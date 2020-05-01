Corman, Ward call on Governor to evaluate counties individually for reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and Senator Judy Ward are calling on Governor Tom Wolf to evaluate counties individually for reopening.

According to the press release issued by both senators, counties in south central Pennsylvania are having fewer cases of coronavirus than those moving to the yellow phase of reopening.

The press release also stated the following:

On May 8, certain Pennsylvania counties can begin to transition to reopening. However, the stay-at-home order will remain in effect in places such as Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin counties, even though they have seen a low incidence of cases compared to some areas across the state that have been designated for opening.”

“The Wolf administration has shown a willingness to look at counties individually by excluding Columbia County from moving into the yellow phase of reopening,” said Senator Corman, who added that he is pleased Centre County is on the list of counties that can transition to the yellow phase of reopening. “The Governor needs to answer concerns about how the reopening is taking place and apply the reopening standards consistently.”

“We asked him to look at our counties and open them,” Senator Ward said. “I have no explanation why he didn’t include our area. Our numbers of COVID-19 are low and our hospitals are well equipped. I am beyond frustrated and disappointed that all these employers and workers will continue to suffer.”

Senate Republicans have been critical of the governor’s unfair business waiver process, which he said has hurt many job-creators, particularly small companies, and led to widespread unemployment – particularly in already hard-hit areas of his district.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Senator Ward said she will ask further questions about the governor’s reopening plan at a public hearing to be held at 10 a.m. Monday May 4 in Harrisburg. The hearing can be viewed live at pasenategop.com.

“I will be looking for clarity on the process used to reopen that state including the use of a county-by-county approach,” Senator Ward said. “Our communities depend on it.”