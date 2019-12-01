Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill celebrates 25 years

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Cornerstone Coffeehouse celebrated 25 years in business Saturday.

The festivities at the Camp Hill shop landed on Small Business Saturday.

The specialty coffeehouse opened in 1994.

Many of the regular customers came to honor its success over the years. They said it’s not just a spot for good food and drinks, but a special place where community members continue to gather and bond.

“I think it means a lot of things to a lot of different people,” said Nicole Miller, the general manager at Cornerstone Coffeehouse. “We’re often told that people had their first date here. They end up having different baby showers and bridal showers…We’re just celebrating the fact that we’ve been in this community for this long, selling great coffee to people that love us and people that we love.”

The event had live music.

The shop has performances every weekend and features local artists each month.