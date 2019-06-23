Cornwall firefighter recovering from heart attack brought home from hospital in fire truck

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Cornwall firefighter Jeffrey Iceman is home from the hospital after having a heart attack.

The Community Fire Company of Cornwall Borough brought him home from Penn State Hershey Medical Center in a fire truck.

The dad of two collapsed on the ground when he was responding to a fire June 14.

His fellow firefighters used an AED, performed CPR and saved his life.

The company is raising money for Iceman and his family using this GoFundMe.

Iceman has been a volunteer firefighter for about 20 years.