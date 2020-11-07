Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Highest daily increase of 4,035 new cases, 227,985 total, as of Nov. 7, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 7, that there were 4,035 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 227,985. This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 31 and November 6 is 310,410 with 18,433 positive cases. There were 50,471 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 6. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

There are 9,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 40 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 5,180 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,426,121 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,597 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 345 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 23 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,333 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,849 cases among employees, for a total of 33,182 at 1,115 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,906 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,883 of our total cases are among health care workers.