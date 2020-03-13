Coronavirus prompts changes at Capitol Complex, PennDOT driver license centers, and state prisons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A number of state agencies announced changes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

PennDOT has closed a number of driver’s license centers and have suspended some services at facilities across the state in order to control the number of customers.

In our area, it will stop issuing REAL ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at PennDOT Driver License Centers in Lancaster County. This will be in effect until March 28.

The Department of General Services said all public events at the Capitol Complex and Governor’s Residence will be canceled.

The Governor’s Office and General Assembly will continue operations. Access to the Capitol Complex will be limited.

Inmate visits at all state correction institutions are canceled, according to the Department of Corrections started Friday, March 13. The restriction will be in place for at least 14 days.

The state is also performing enhanced screening of all staff, vendors, and other providers.