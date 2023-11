LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The coroner was called to the scene of a house fire in Lebanon County.

The Lebanon County Coroner’s office wrote in an email that they responded to the fire Thursday that was along Mifflin Street, although details are still limited.

Neptune Fire Company shared on Facebook that they were called to help the Lebanon City Fire Department extinguish a rowhome fire just before noon.