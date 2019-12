HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a police chase that ended in York Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, the police chase started in Hanover around 3 a.m. Friday. It went through several communities then onto Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury.

Springwood to Hollywood roads off Interstate 83 in York Township are closed.

It’s unclear what started the chase.