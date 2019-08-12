Cosby looks to fight conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Attorneys for Bill Cosby will be in Harrisburg Monday to fight to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

82-year-old Cosby is currently serving a 3 to 10 year prison term after a jury found him guilty last April of drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home back in 2004.

In addition to the conviction, more than 50 other women have accused Cosby of inappropriate behavior, cementing decades of sexual misconduct.

Cosby maintains the encounter was consensual. Cosby’s defense team argues the judge should not have allowed five other accusers to testify to bolster the prosecution’s case.

His appeal will be heard in Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Before his conviction, Cosby was known for his work on the Cosby Show.

The panel of judges is not expected to rule in this case for several months.