(WHTM) — Costco has recalled its Ubio Labs Power Banks due to a fire hazard after one report of a fire on a commercial flight.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Costco has received three reports of fire from the products including the report from the commercial flight resulting in four reports of smoke inhalation and one report of a minor burn injury to passengers.

The affected products were sold in a pack of one or two. The recalled power banks are black and have the model number PWB1071 printed on the back. The Costco item number is also printed on the package. The item number for the single pack is 1314518, and the item number for the two-pack is 1265470.

Recalled power banks in dual pack

Recalled power banks in single pack

Back of recalled power banks showing model number PWB1071

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Costco for a full refund.

Ubio Labs is no longer in operation and Costco has contacted all known purchasers directly.

The 1-pack was sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at www.costco.com from March 2019 through December 2020 for about $32. The 2-pack was sold from September 2018 through December 2020 for about $40.

Consumer Contact

Costco at 800-774-2678 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Saturday through Sunday, by live chat at https://customerservice.costco.com/ from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Saturday through Sunday, or online at https://www.costco.com/recalls.html or www.costco.com and click on Recalls & Product Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.