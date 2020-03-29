Country Artist Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus at age 61

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Lonnie Franklin, the convicted serial killer known as the "Grim Sleeper" who preyed on the women of South Los Angeles for more than two decades, has died in a California prison. He was 67.

Corrections officials said Franklin was found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison on Saturday evening. An autopsy will determine the cause of death; however, there were no signs of trauma, corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton said in a statement.