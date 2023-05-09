PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – According to KDKA, country music artist Morgan Wallen has to postpone his upcoming shows in Pittsburgh.

Wallen announced on Twitter that doctors have told him that he has reinjured his vocal chords and that he has to rest for six weeks.

The Ticketmaster webpage for the event says that both Pittsburgh dates have been postponed. Wallen was scheduled to appear on June 14 and June 15 at PNC Park as a part of his One Night At A Time World Tour.

Wallen said that he took 10 days of vocal rest before performing three shows in Florida, saying that by the third one that he felt terrible. He said that he is not supposed to be talking, but that doctors said that it would be ok to talk for something like this.

KDKA reports that Wallen will not be able to perform at festivals or the ACM Awards.

“They told me that if I do this the right way that I’ll get back to 100% and they also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make. I hate it, but I love you guys and I appreciate all the support that you always give me and I’ll see you soon and I’ll be back better than ever,” Wallen said.

Ticketmaster announced that purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. The rescheduled dates are TBA.