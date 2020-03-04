Couple receives warm welcome to Dillsburg from loved ones, Hershey Bears after weeks-long quarantine

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dillsburg couple that spent weeks quarantined on a cruise ship and then at a U.S. Military base is finally back in Central Pennsylvania.

The Smedley’s plane was delayed, their luggage was lost, but none of that matters anymore: Bill and Colette are finally home.

This Smedleys saw a huge “welcome home” as they drove to their house in Dillsburg.

They even got some love from the Hershey Bears. Bill and Colette are big fans. The team sent the season ticket holders some signed photos and chocolate.

After testing negative for the #coronavirus & being quarantined on a cruise ship & at a U.S. military base for weeks, Bill & Colette Smedley are back in Central PA. They received a warm welcome from loved ones. The @TheHersheyBears sent the huge fans signed photos & chocolate pic.twitter.com/0BjdpEyV3l — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) March 4, 2020

The couple landed in Harrisburg Tuesday night.

They hadn’t been home since the beginning of January.

After expecting to be on vacation from January 6 until February 3, the coronavirus changed everything.

But the two stayed positive as they were quarantined in an interior room on the Diamond Princess cruise ship room for weeks.

Next was that long plane ride with other American passengers back to the U.S.

Then finally, there was one last fourteen day isolation period on a U.S. military base in San Antonio, Texas.

Bill and Colette say the entire time, they were in contact with their 31-year-old daughter in Mechanicsburg and 30-year-old son in Jacksonville.

Now after testing negative for the coronavirus multiple times, the Smedleys are thrilled to return to normalcy and spend time with family in-person.