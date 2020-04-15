COVID-19 impacting United Way’s Money in Your Pocket program

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The deadline to file federal, state and local taxes has been extended due to the Coronavirus. COVID-19 has also affected the Money in Your Pocket program offered by the United Way of the Capital Region.

The Money in Your Pocket program connects volunteers to low and moderate-income earners for free tax preparation. COVID-19 has stopped the traditional way the Money in Your Pocket program works. Clients would go to a site to have the volunteers prepare their taxes.

“We had to shut down all of the sites. We really felt for the safety of both our volunteers and the community, it was the only responsible thing to do,” Heidi Neuhaus of the United Way of the Capital Region said. UWCR has other options people filing from home can use. It is called My Free Taxes.

“It is run by United Way World Wide and there is no income limit and anyone can go on and file from the comfort and safety of your own home,” said Heidi Neuhaus

“I have used it myself. It is incredibly easy. It’s what we call an interview style. So they walk you through a series of questions and you just put in the answers. You can scan in your W’2. You can manually enter the data,” Neuhaus said.

There is one caveat with my free taxes.

“You can’t use it for free if you have self-employment income. A lot of people who do things like driving for Uber, or one of the meal delivery services or freelance work may not realize as a self-employed person under the eyes of the law, so we will have another link, Turbo Tax link, that if you have self-employment income and your income is under $36,000 a year you can file your taxes at no cost with this link,” Neuhaus said.



Neuhaus shares the success of the Money in Your Pocket Program.

“Last year with 262 volunteers we were able to file 4,691 returns with more than 4.6 million dollars to working families right here in our community.”

Neuhaus said the United Way of the Capital Region hopes to reopen the Money in Your Pocket physical sites in some form once COVID 19 restrictions are lifted.



If you any questions you can email miyp@uwcr.org or call 717.724.4077. Here is the link to the tax preparation information. www.uwcr.org/covid19/