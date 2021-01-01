COVID-19 in Pa. veterans home, report documents poor virus response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A law firm’s state-commissioned investigation into a troubled veterans home in the Philadelphia suburbs says myriad problems and mistakes helped the coronavirus sweep through it this spring.

State data shows at least 42 residents of the 292-bed Southeastern Veterans’ Center have died of the virus, the most among the six state-run veterans homes.

A lawyer for two former top administrators says they were fired last week.

He says they were scapegoated and the report fails to note that the home’s problems occurred as nursing homes around the country struggled to cope with the pandemic.