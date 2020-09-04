COVID-19 outbreak at York County Prison

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)– York County saw a record number of COVID-19 cases yesterday and now we’ve learned that many of them are connected to York County Prison.

20 new cases were reported in the last two days, according to York County Public Information Officer, Mark Walters.

100 positive test results were also reported this week, but Walters says that’s due to a delay in results from tests that were administered in the last couple of weeks.

Most of the inmates who have tested positive have been asymptomatic, Walters says.

The prison is separating inmates into three units: inmates who test positive are isolated; inmates who are probable or who came into contact with inmates who tested positive are being quarantined; and inmates who are negative continue normal safety guidelines.

The prison has administered 1,463 tests since April. Walters says it will continue to do more tests but they are not doing universal testing at this time of the entire prison population.

In addition to 979 inmates, the prison also houses 327 ICE detainees. There are also more than 500 employees.