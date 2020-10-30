COVID-19 Precautions will be in place at polls on Election Day

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar assured Pennsylvanians that rigorous precautions will be taken at polling places on Nov. 3 to keep voters, poll workers and election officials safe.

“We want voters to feel safe going to the polls on election day to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Secretary Boockvar said. “In addition to all the precautions that counties are taking, voters should follow common-sense measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at the polls.”

While no voter will be denied their right to vote for not wearing a mask, Secretary Boockvar urged all voters to wear a mask for their own safety and to protect other voters and the poll workers who will be spending all day at the polls so their neighbors can cast their ballots.

The Department of State, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), is providing counties with masks, hand sanitizer, sneeze guards, marking tape for social distancing and other supplies for polling places.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can find their polling place and more information on voting at the polls on the department’s voting website votesPA.com .