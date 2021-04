HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Hershey Pharmacy & Gift Shop is partnering with Shades of Greatness, Inc. and the Camp Curtin YMCA to provide a COVID Vaccination Clinic for Phase 1 Eligible Individuals.

Registration is required, but there will be limited walk-up availability. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Camp Curtin YMCA in Harrisburg.

Register at EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148680963765) or call (717) 686-5334.