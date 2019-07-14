Crash kills 1 in S. Hanover Twp.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) State Police said a man was killed after failing to stop at a posted stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck at an intersection.

Mariano Muniz Gonzalez, 32, was identified as the victim. He lived in Lebanon city.

State Police said he was traveling on North Duke Street in South Hanover Township around 12:55 p.m. After he did not stop at the stop sign, he was hit by a pickup truck driving on Hoernestown Road.

Muniz Gonzalez’s minivan then struck a utility pole and he died.

Three other people were in the other vehicle. The driver had a minor injury and was not taken to the hospital. The other two people were not hurt.