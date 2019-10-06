Crashed plane remains in Susquehanna River

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The plane that crashed landed in the Susquehanna River Friday evening is still in the water.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is up to the owner of the plane to come up with a plan to get it removed.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed landed into the Susquehanna River around 5:30 p.m Friday. The pilot reported to emergency dispatchers that he was having engine problems.

The plane was headed for Harrisburg International Airport from New York when it missed the runway and had to land in the river, said airport officials.

The man and woman on board are expected to be ok.

A boater nearby was able to get them to land safely.

The FAA is still investigating the crash.