Crayola company looking for kids to fill CEO position

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The colorfully renown crayon making company is looking for 5 kids to fill the Kid Chief Experience Officer for the Day at each of their five locations. One of those locations is in Easton Pennsylvania.

The Crayola company is accepting applications this week through April 12, 2020. The selected kids will spend an entire day giving their feedback and recommendations on new and existing attractions, products and activities at each of the Crayola Experience locations.

“Crayola Experience is where the magic of Crayola comes to life,” said Victoria Lozano, senior vice president and general manager of Crayola Experience. “We want kids to be more engaged in the kinds of experiences we deliver that will inspire creativity, and our Kid Chief Experience Officers will help us with that.”

Selected CEOs will also get an opportunity to give their input on marketing events and seasonal activities for the company. They will help Crayola Experience come up with new products that could be sold at the Crayola Store.

The kid CEOs will have an opportunity to name the next limited Edition crayon that will be sold in the future.

“We’re looking for creative young leaders who are not afraid to color outside of the lines, are bursting with ideas, and are able to represent the Crayola spirit with an engaging personality and a lively imagination,” Lozano said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring kids to be the BOSS.”

To apply, parents must submit a 30-90 second video of their child showcasing their colorful personality. He/she must explain why they are the best choice for the position.

Parents can enter their child by visiting CrayolaExperience.com/KidCEO. Children must be 6-12 years old and live within 150 miles of the location for which they are applying.