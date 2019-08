York, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in York City.

Courtesy: York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services

The fire call came in around 4:45 this morning. Dispatch tells ABC27 one person was taken to the hospital.

The fire is at a bakery on the 100 block of North Duke Street.

No word on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.