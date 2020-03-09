Crews battle house fire in Cumberland County

Boiling Springs, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Cumberland County.

They received the call for a fire at a single-family home on the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township around 1:30 Monday morning.

The home is on the property of the Allenberry Resort.

ABC27 has learned an ambulance was called to the scene.

The road is closed between Myers and South Ridge Roads.

We do not know what started the fire.

ABC27 has a crew on the scene and will bring updated information as it becomes available.