Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters battled a morning fire in Cumberland County.

It started just after 4:00 Thursday morning at a home on the 400 block of Glen Street.

There are no reported injuries.

ABC27 was told no one was at home when the fire started.

A State Police Fire Marshal is heading to the scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.